Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 23.50 Per Share

Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.32) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Henderson European Focus Trust’s previous dividend of $9.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:HEFT opened at GBX 1,649.56 ($22.23) on Tuesday. Henderson European Focus Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 1,355.20 ($18.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,687.63 ($22.74). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,624.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of £352.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03.

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

