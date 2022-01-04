Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Down 86.6% in December

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the November 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HEINY traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Heineken has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $61.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

