Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.95

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €2.95 ($3.35) and last traded at €2.95 ($3.35), with a volume of 2685314 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.65 ($3.01).

HDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €2.90 ($3.30) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €2.20 ($2.50) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.25.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.