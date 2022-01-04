Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.51.

HL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.