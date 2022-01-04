Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Express, Inc. is a leader in transportation and logistics. Heartland Express provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction. The company provides truckload transportation service to virtually all markets east of the Rocky Mountains at any length of haul. Heartland Express transports a variety of goods, including automotive parts, consumer goods, paper and plastic products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. The company serves the truckload transportation needs of the top shippers in America. Heartland operates in the United States and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

HTLD opened at $16.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.50. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 9.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 17.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Heartland Express by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Heartland Express by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 296,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 54,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

