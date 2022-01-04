Head-To-Head Survey: Datable Technology (TTMZF) vs. Its Competitors

Datable Technology (OTCMKTS: TTMZF) is one of 390 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Datable Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Datable Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Datable Technology Competitors 2508 12748 23618 642 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 26.17%. Given Datable Technology’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Datable Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Datable Technology and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Datable Technology $1.47 million -$1.37 million -1.09 Datable Technology Competitors $1.76 billion $336.22 million -34.93

Datable Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Datable Technology. Datable Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Datable Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datable Technology -135.19% N/A -110.02% Datable Technology Competitors -126.22% -142.80% -5.77%

Risk and Volatility

Datable Technology has a beta of -3.06, indicating that its stock price is 406% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datable Technology’s competitors have a beta of -20.29, indicating that their average stock price is 2,129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Datable Technology competitors beat Datable Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Datable Technology Company Profile

Datable Technology Corp. is a technology company, which operates in the consumer Internet advertising sector and provides digital and social media consumer engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions. Its consumer marketing platform which enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and offers on the mobile phone. The company was founded by Robert Craig and Carlos Yong in February 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

