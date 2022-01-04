Head-To-Head Contrast: Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) versus American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ryman Hospitality Properties $524.47 million 9.72 -$417.39 million ($4.56) -20.31

American Hotel Income Properties REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Profitability

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A Ryman Hospitality Properties -36.42% -352.82% -7.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Ryman Hospitality Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 4 1 0 2.20 Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 0 6 0 3.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has a consensus target price of $4.69, indicating a potential upside of 57.83%. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus target price of $91.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.20%. Given American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Hotel Income Properties REIT is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats American Hotel Income Properties REIT on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG. The Economy Lodging Hotels segment offers select-service hotel properties that have rail crew lodging agreements with large U.S. railway companies and franchise agreements with Wyndham. The company was founded by John C. ONeill and Stephen James Evans on October 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture. The Entertainment segment refers to the Grand Ole Opry assets, the Ryman Auditorium, WSM-AM, Ole Red, other Nashville-based attractions, and the Circle joint venture. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the corporate expenses. The company was founded by Edward Lewis Gaylord in 1956 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

