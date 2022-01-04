Head to Head Comparison: Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of National Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and National Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $80.30 billion 2.59 $3.30 billion $4.24 11.96 National Bank $358.26 million 3.74 $88.59 million $3.14 14.10

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank. Wells Fargo & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and National Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 23.82% 11.20% 0.97% National Bank 30.41% 11.78% 1.42%

Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bank pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and National Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wells Fargo & Company and National Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 4 15 0 2.79 National Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00

Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus price target of $51.10, indicating a potential upside of 0.73%. National Bank has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.67%. Given National Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Bank is more favorable than Wells Fargo & Company.

Summary

National Bank beats Wells Fargo & Company on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers complete line of diversified financial products and services for consumers and small businesses including checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, and automobile, student, and small business lending. The Wholesale Banking segment provides financial solutions to businesses across the United States and globally. The Wealth and Investment Management segment includes personalized wealth management, investment and retirement products and services to clients across U.S. based businesses. The Other segment refers to the products of WIM customers served through community banking distribution channels. The company was founded by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo on March 18, 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico. The company was founded by Thomas Metzger on June 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

