Head to Head Comparison: Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) vs. Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC)

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -38.12% -125.36% -20.62% Charlie’s 36.02% -93.39% 94.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Charlie’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $143.73 million 7.70 -$25.44 million N/A N/A Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.50 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascend Wellness.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ascend Wellness and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 1 0 3.00 Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Charlie’s beats Ascend Wellness on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About Charlie’s

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

