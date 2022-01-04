HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,935.00

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,935 ($39.55) and last traded at GBX 2,934.50 ($39.54), with a volume of 89654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,870 ($38.67).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,694.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,418.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 180.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

In related news, insider Carolina Espinal bought 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,535 ($34.16) per share, for a total transaction of £23,955.75 ($32,281.03).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

