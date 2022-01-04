Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 150,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 660,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Happiness Biotech Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Happiness Biotech Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Happiness Biotech Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Happiness Biotech Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP)

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Happiness Biotech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happiness Biotech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.