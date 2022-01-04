Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $6.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HBI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,180,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 766,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,160,000 after acquiring an additional 52,258 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth $1,279,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,691,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,502,000 after buying an additional 91,422 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $16.92 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

