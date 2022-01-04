Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,502 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 84.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 86.2% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the third quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from 240.00 to 260.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from 205.00 to 240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

NYSE:BCS opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.55. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

