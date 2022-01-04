Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

HWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of HWC stock opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.58. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.