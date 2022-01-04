Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
HTLZF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,773. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. Hamilton Thorne has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.
About Hamilton Thorne
Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.