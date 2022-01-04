HaloDAO (RNBW) Trading Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $372,073.01 and $42,671.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0664 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00064181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00073278 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,832.31 or 0.08214274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00081213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,717.14 or 1.00134677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007469 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

