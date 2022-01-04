Hacken Token (HAI) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hacken Token has a market cap of $81.50 million and $1.67 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00064871 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.41 or 0.08055763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00061511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00075470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,076.51 or 0.99849538 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 555,445,857 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

