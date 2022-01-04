Guggenheim Lowers Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Price Target to $20.00

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erasca from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $15.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.40. Erasca has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $24.47.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Erasca will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,315,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,624,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,651,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,693,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,854,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Erasca

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

