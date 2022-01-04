Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.13. 19,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,875. The firm has a market cap of $448.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $41.28.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $71,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.