Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $140.79

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $140.79 and last traded at $140.12, with a volume of 1167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.91.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $264.44 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

