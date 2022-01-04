Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $140.79

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $140.79 and last traded at $140.12, with a volume of 1167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.91.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.
The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
