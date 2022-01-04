Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) versus Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Head to Head Review

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 29.28% 24.22% 17.50% Grom Social Enterprises -129.27% -52.51% -36.82%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Zoom Video Communications and Grom Social Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 1 13 13 0 2.44 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus price target of $315.29, suggesting a potential upside of 71.11%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Grom Social Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $2.65 billion 20.71 $672.32 million $3.76 49.01 Grom Social Enterprises $6.16 million 4.17 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Grom Social Enterprises on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences. The company was founded by Eric S. Yuan in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

