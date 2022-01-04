Granite Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 49.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 20.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at $209,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

NYSE XYL opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.63 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,238 shares of company stock worth $8,470,296 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

