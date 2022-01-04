Granite Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Gartner by 70,458.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after buying an additional 904,681 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Gartner by 1,751.3% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,431,000 after buying an additional 251,656 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 247.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,988,000 after buying an additional 208,788 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth about $45,900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 45.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,675,000 after buying an additional 188,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $321.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.62. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.83.

In other Gartner news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total transaction of $567,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

