Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,594 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $6,315,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,939 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $65,965,000 after purchasing an additional 118,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $2.30 on Monday, hitting $260.94. 14,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,992. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.