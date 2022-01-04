Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $630,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $648.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $651.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $657.83. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.45 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

