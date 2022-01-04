Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.43 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.7% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,139,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,317,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,298 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after acquiring an additional 454,618 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.97. 57,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,356,280. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $243.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

