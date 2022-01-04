Granite Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 469.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Generac by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $347.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $406.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.51 and a 1-year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.43.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.