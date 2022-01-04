Granite Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 590 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNFP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $97.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.51. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.46 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.13%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $820,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,146 shares of company stock worth $8,160,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.