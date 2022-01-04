Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives $5.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSS shares. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Golden Star Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 49.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 135.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.81. 402,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $440.91 million, a PE ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 0.99. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.04.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

