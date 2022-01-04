Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AUMN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $1.03 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AUMN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. 280,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,776. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 243,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

