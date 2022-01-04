Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Stock Holdings Raised by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,576 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $12.52.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

