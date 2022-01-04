Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Stake Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 981,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,222 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 7.79% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $21,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNOM. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 258.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 532,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 383,525 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $1,871,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 341,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 75,921 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 99.9% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $455,000.

Shares of GNOM opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

