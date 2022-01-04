Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist cut their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.62.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $141.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

