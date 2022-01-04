GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at $295,332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,034 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 37.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,360,631 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,821,000 after acquiring an additional 911,930 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $44.56.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.