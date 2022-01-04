GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Raised to GBX 1,710 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,580 ($21.29) to GBX 1,710 ($23.04) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.94) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.19) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($18.87) to GBX 1,600 ($21.56) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.91) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,591.80 ($21.45).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,593.60 ($21.47) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,566.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,477.41. The company has a market cap of £80.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,628.78 ($21.95).

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.83) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($67,395.63).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

