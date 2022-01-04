Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives $136.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.93. The company had a trading volume of 417,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,649. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $93.62 and a 52-week high of $141.29.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

