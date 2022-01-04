Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGNY remained flat at $$28.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 380. Genting Singapore has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19.

Genting Singapore Company Profile

Genting Singapore Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and operation of resorts and casinos. It operates through the Leisure and Hospitality; and Investments segments. The Leisure and Hospitality segment focuses on e integrated resort in Singapore and other hospitality and support services.

