Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gentex by 16.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.