Genpact (NYSE:G) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.02

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.02 and last traded at $53.87, with a volume of 16720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

G has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of G. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,636,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,365,000 after buying an additional 5,228,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Genpact by 107.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,851 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Genpact by 86.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Genpact by 174.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,950,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,985 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 9,677.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 788,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,478,000 after acquiring an additional 780,775 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact (NYSE:G)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

