Geneva Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,154,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,416 shares during the period. Onto Innovation makes up approximately 1.4% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $83,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 1,797.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 56,290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 29.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 56.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,935. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ONTO traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,502. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.79.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

