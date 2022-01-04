Geneva Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MRVL. UBS Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Argus upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $2,579,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 619,573 shares of company stock worth $47,860,121. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $89.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.85. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of -168.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

