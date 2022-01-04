Geneva Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 39.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 76,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $445.33.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $396.83 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.50 and a 52-week high of $589.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $388.79 and a 200-day moving average of $428.69.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

