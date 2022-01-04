General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIS opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.28.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,925 shares of company stock worth $4,310,696 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

