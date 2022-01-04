General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives $123.87 Average PT from Analysts

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE:GE traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,429,788. The company has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $116.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.44 and its 200-day moving average is $102.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

