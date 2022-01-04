genedrive (LON:GDR) Trading 1.2% Higher

genedrive plc (LON:GDR) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.58). 1,998,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,667,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.57).

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of £39.46 million and a P/E ratio of -35.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 39.94.

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive, a patented small molecular diagnostic platform, which enables rapid nucleic acid amplification and detection from various sample types, including plasma, sputum, and buccal swabs.

