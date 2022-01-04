Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 190.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Geberit stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.99. 2,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average is $79.15. Geberit has a 52 week low of $59.18 and a 52 week high of $84.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GBERY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 690 to CHF 680 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $680.00.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

