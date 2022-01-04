GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Down 5% Following Analyst Downgrade

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $68.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. GDS traded as low as $42.92 and last traded at $43.09. 6,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,423,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.38.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GDS. HSBC cut their price target on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in GDS by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in GDS by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of GDS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

