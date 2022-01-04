Furucombo (COMBO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $543,570.00

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Furucombo has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $9.26 million and approximately $543,570.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00065112 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.32 or 0.08083452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00063343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00075489 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,327.80 or 1.00175527 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007337 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,883,724 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

