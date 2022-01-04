Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.73

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 179387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.28.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.70 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,019,000. Perseverance Asset Management International bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,903,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

