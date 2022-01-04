FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. decreased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 30,671,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,336,939. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 11.95.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156,538 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 370.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 283,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 223,203 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 25.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 376,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 76,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

